'It is important for women to have their own money'

The Kenyan Women Microfinance Bank, in various forms, has been helping one million of Kenya's women farmers and business leaders for almost 30 years.

It was founded by Dr Jennifer Riria, who says that traditionally, women were "not considered credit-worthy".

She tells the BBC's Lerato Mbele-Roberts: "We have to teach them that it is important for you as a women, to have your own money, to invest in what makes sense to you."