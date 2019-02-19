Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Kenya's growing taste for online delivery
Kenya has one of the fastest rates of urbanisation across Africa. But as more people move to Kenya's cities - particularly Nairobi - their tastes are changing.
Talking Business Africa's Lerato Mbele-Roberts takes a look at how one food app is catering for the on-demand crowd.
-
19 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window