Kenya's growing taste for online delivery
Video

Kenya has one of the fastest rates of urbanisation across Africa. But as more people move to Kenya's cities - particularly Nairobi - their tastes are changing.

Talking Business Africa's Lerato Mbele-Roberts takes a look at how one food app is catering for the on-demand crowd.

  • 19 Feb 2019
