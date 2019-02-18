There is "no way the US can crush" Huawei, says boss

Media player
Ren Zhengfei described the arrest of his daughter as politically motivated.
The founder of Huawei has said there is "no way the US can crush" the company, in an exclusive interview with the BBC.
Ren Zhengfei described the arrest of his daughter Meng Wanzhou, the company's chief financial officer, as politically motivated.
The US is pursuing criminal charges against Huawei and Ms Meng, including money laundering, bank fraud and stealing trade secrets.
Huawei denies any wrongdoing.
18 Feb 2019
