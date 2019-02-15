'RBS is ready for Brexit' says boss Ross McEwan

Video

Royal Bank of Scotland reports profits of £1.62bn for 2018, more than double the £752m it made a year earlier.

RBS chief Ross McEwan called the results "a good performance in the face of economic and political uncertainty".

Mr McEwan said the UK economy faced "a heightened level of uncertainty related to ongoing Brexit negotiations".

He told the BBC that Brexit could have a bigger impact on the economy than the Bank of England has suggested.