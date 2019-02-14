Million dollar idea: The chocolate bar

Media player
How the chocolate bar became a million dollar idea
Nowadays, the world spends close to $100bn a year on chocolate bars, making them one of the most popular snacks in history.
But for centuries, chocolate had only been a drink. No one knew a way of making it into a solid food. That is until a 19th Century Englishman - Joseph Fry - worked out how to do it.
Aaron Heslehurst now explains.
Video producer: Jeremy Howell
