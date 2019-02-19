'People use storage for life events'

Video

Anthony Paine started his online business Stashbee to connect people who need storage space with people who have space to spare. Initially, he thought it would be a simple "click and buy" business - similar to other services in the sharing economy like Uber or AirBnB.

But what he found was that people who need storage are often facing particular issues or crises in their lives, such as a divorce or a death in the family - and that has changed the whole way he runs his business.

Video journalist: Jeremy Howell

