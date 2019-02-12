Brexit: 'Food businesses facing extinction'
Food businesses could be facing "extinction" from the impact of a no deal Brexit, the Food and Drink Federation has warned.

CEO Ian Wright told Today a disruptive no deal Brexit is "the biggest threat businesses have faced since 1939".

