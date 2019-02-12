'I was in the taxi and he put his hand on my knee'

Media player
Minicab assault victim: 'You are completely vulnerable'
Taxi and private hire drivers in England and Wales could have to pass enhanced criminal record checks before being granted a licence, under new proposals.
One woman shares her story of being assaulted by her taxi driver in the back of his car. She agreed to speak to the BBC but did not want to show her face.
