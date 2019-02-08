How Bidco is taking on the world

Video

One of the leading consumer goods firms in Kenya is Bidco. Almost every Kenyan family has one or two of their products at home.

The firm has more than 25,000 employees in East Africa, and more than 40 brands.

It is moving into food and drink production, including soft drinks, and as part of that is bidding to sell to younger customers.

But with countries around the world introducing sugar taxes, and a greater focus on health by consumers, is that counter-intuitive?

Lerato Mbele-Roberts reports for Talking Business Africa.