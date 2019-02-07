Media player
What it's like to be a professional declutterer
Lizzie Grant gave up a career as a family lawyer to set up her professional organising business Simplify Stuff. But why is emotional intelligence key for success in her career?
Produced by Dhruti Shah. Video journalists: Rob Miller and Ameer Khan.
07 Feb 2019
