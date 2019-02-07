What it's like to be a professional declutterer
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

What it's like to be a professional declutterer

Lizzie Grant gave up a career as a family lawyer to set up her professional organising business Simplify Stuff. But why is emotional intelligence key for success in her career?

Produced by Dhruti Shah. Video journalists: Rob Miller and Ameer Khan.

  • 07 Feb 2019
Go to next video: De-clutter your desk (and life) the Marie Kondo way