HMV will remain in UK for 'long time' says new owner
HMV will remain in UK for 'long time' says new owner Doug Putman

The Canadian music store mogul Doug Putman is to buy HMV out of administration, saving 1,487 jobs.

His firm, Sunrise Records & Entertainment, will acquire 100 stores across the UK, which will continue to trade as HMV.

Mr Putman told Today: “We are delighted to acquire the most iconic music and entertainment business in the UK and add nearly 1,500 employees to our growing team."

  • 05 Feb 2019
