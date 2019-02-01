Taking the coffee bean to the barista
Kenyans are known to be avid tea drinkers so demand for coffee in the country is low.

Local coffee producers who make a specialty brand of arabica are therefore looking to international roasters to raise their profiles.

Lerato Mbele-Roberts reports from Meru County for Talking Business Africa.

