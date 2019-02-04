Media player
'If you hire the wrong people they can bleed you dry'
What are the dangers to your company if you pick the wrong team of managers? It could come close to meltdown.
That's what happened to the Anglo-American start-up WANdisco.
Founder and CEO David Richards recruited directors from the world's most prestigious tech corporations, but they started spending far more than his firm could afford.
