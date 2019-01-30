The data that can save lives in rural Kenya

Video

Volunteer community health workers in a remote area of Kenya have a new tool in their medicine chest: an app that collects and stores data so that it can be accessed by everyone in the local medical team to make treatment more efficient.

The software's been developed by Medic Mobile, an organisation which aims to improve healthcare in hard-to-reach areas of the world.

This is part of the BBC's Disruptors series.

Camera: Anthony Kiboi; producers: Michael Kaloki and Ben King; video editor: Gordie Watt