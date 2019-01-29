Will US charges sink China's Huawei?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Huawei: Will US charges sink the Chinese tech company?

The US Justice Department has filed criminal charges against Huawei, but will this sink the Chinese telecoms giant?

Presented by the BBC's Asia business correspondent Karishma Vaswani. Produced by Tessa Wong.

  • 29 Jan 2019
Go to next video: Huawei: US scared we are too competitive