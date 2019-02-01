Million dollar idea: Vaseline

Media player
How Vaseline became a million dollar idea
If you've got a scratch, a graze or dry skin, you might reach for a jar of Vaseline. It's a petroleum jelly, and people have been using it for well over a century.
But who first realised that this stuff could ease skin complaints? Aaron Heslehurst explains.
Video producer: Jeremy Howell
01 Feb 2019
