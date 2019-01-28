Media player
'Make yourself redundant every five years'
Guy Grainger, the CEO for Europe, the Middle East and Africa for property and investment firm JLL, says he used to find himself getting complacent every years.
So he came up with the philosophy of getting a successor in place to re-energise him for the next challenge.
Video journalists: Rob Miller and Ameer Khan
See more at CEO Secrets.
28 Jan 2019
