Work-life balance

Marion and Alex tour the world with their son teaching and performing hair-raising acrobatic tricks.

But in their day jobs, Marion works as a sports doctor and Alex is a physics professor at Durham University.

This is the story of how they fell in love, juggle their jobs… and each other.

