Darwen not Davos...

Video

As world leaders, the bosses of the world's biggest companies and a sprinkling of celebrities gather in the Swiss ski resort of Davos for the World Economic Forum, BBC Radio 5 Live has been seeking a different economic perspective in the Lancashire market town of Darwen.

What matters to people and small business owners living and working there? And what's their message to people in Davos?

Click here to listen to a special Wake Up To Money podcast from Darwen.