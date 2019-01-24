Young adults embrace plant-based milks

Video

More than a quarter of 18 to 24-year-olds have either reduced their dairy consumption or completely cut it out in the past two years, according to a survey conducted by ComRes on behalf of the BBC.

Bekki Ramsay, 23, from Newcastle, is concerned about her health, but also the impact the dairy industry has on the environment.

"I feel like my generation is a lot more open to trying," said Bekki.

"I know that buying alternative milk is better for the world, but it's more a health choice for me. It's kind of impossible to escape from what's going on in this world and how what we do every day has an impact on the environment.