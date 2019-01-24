Airbus fears 'catastrophic' no-deal Brexit
Katherine Bennett, senior vice-president of Airbus in the UK, has told the BBC's Theo Leggett that a no-deal Brexit would lead to "chaos at the borders" holding up the firm's deliveries. She was speaking after Airbus chief executive Tom Enders said the firm "will have to make potentially very harmful decisions for the UK" in the event of no deal.

