Reusables scheme is 'the milkman rebooted'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Refillable container scheme is 'the milkman rebooted'

Tesco and French supermarket Carrefour are to trial a new, global online shopping service based on refillable rather than recyclable containers.

Empty product containers are collected, cleaned and refilled for reuse.

The man behind the scheme - called Loop - describes it as "effectively the milkman, rebooted'.

  • 24 Jan 2019
Go to next video: What are the hardest things to recycle?