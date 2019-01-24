'The perception was women didn't fly aircraft'
Claire Banks is a rarity - she's a female airline pilot.

Just 5% of commercial aircraft pilots are women, but the global industry is now working hard to increase that number.

Ms Banks has just been recruited by UK carrier EasyJet.

Video journalists: Jonathan Josephs and Jeremy Howell.

