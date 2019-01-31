Media player
Haidilao: Robots staff China's top hotpot chain
China's biggest hotpot restaurant chain by sales, Haidilao, started almost 25 years ago and has already established more than 360 restaurants around the world, including in Japan, the US and Taiwan.
The popular chain has opened Beijing's first robot-aided hotpot restaurant to much fanfare and is looking to spread the concept across its other outlets if it proves successful.
Reporter: Stephen McDonell; filmed and edited by Gemma Laister; series produced by Pamela Parker.
31 Jan 2019
