The family preserving a dying Singapore tradition
Pretty local Singaporean cakes called "Nonya kuehs" are traditionally handmade and are a popular treat.
But automation, rising competition and the labour-intensive nature of hand-pressing these cakes mean traditional bakeries are dwindling in numbers.
For almost four generations, Gavan Sing's family has made Nonya kuehs and they are determined to keep the Straits-Chinese tradition alive.
Filmed, edited and produced by Pamela Parker.
06 Feb 2019
