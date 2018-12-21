Million dollar idea: Chewing gum

Media player
How chewing gum became a million dollar idea
Hollywood tough guys, ex-smokers and millions of other people across the world chomp on it every day - it's chewing gum. But where did it come from? And who made it into the mass seller it is today? Aaron Heslehurst explains.
Video producer: Jeremy Howell
21 Dec 2018
