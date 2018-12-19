How the Softbank share sale could change your life

Media player
Softbank: How this Japanese share sale could change your life
Japanese group Softbank, known for investing in future-shaping technologies such as driverless cars and robotics, has debuted a $23.5bn share sale of a telecom unit after an initial public offering. But the firm is not without controversy.
Produced by Tessa Wong. Presented by Monica Miller.
19 Dec 2018
