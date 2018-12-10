Nokia's lightning-quick 5G demo

Video

Telecoms network provider Nokia has demonstrated just how fast 5G mobile connectivity might be when it is rolled out around the world over the next few years.

With speeds of 700 megabits per second - 10 to 20 times faster than the current 4G network - we could stream ultra-high-definition films and enjoy virtual reality games without any nausea-inducing time lag.

But will such speeds really be available in the real world?

Reporter: Matthew Wall, video journalist: Chris Fox.

Click here for more stories, features and videos about 5G in our Connected World series