How crisps were made... by accident

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How crisps became a million dollar idea
Crisps are one of the world’s most popular snacks. But the American chef who invented them didn’t intend them to taste nice.
So how did crisps catch on? Aaron Heslehurst has the story.
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
-
07 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window