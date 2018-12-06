Meet the hi-tech healthy cows

Video

At an experimental hi-tech dairy farm in Somerset, cows are treated to automated milking and feeding as well as collars that beam health and behavioural data to farmers.

Superfast 5G connectivity will facilitate video and satellite data being sent and analysed much more quickly, enabling "precision grazing" and earlier intervention by vets when cows fall ill.

Reporter: Matthew Wall; video editor: Hannah Gelbart.

