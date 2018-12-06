Meet the hi-tech healthy cows
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How 5G connectivity could keep these hi-tech cows healthy

At an experimental hi-tech dairy farm in Somerset, cows are treated to automated milking and feeding as well as collars that beam health and behavioural data to farmers.

Superfast 5G connectivity will facilitate video and satellite data being sent and analysed much more quickly, enabling "precision grazing" and earlier intervention by vets when cows fall ill.

Reporter: Matthew Wall; video editor: Hannah Gelbart.

Click here for more stories, features and videos about 5G in our Connected World series

  • 06 Dec 2018
Go to next video: The VR game showing how fast 5G could be