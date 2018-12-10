'The wrong investors can lead to meltdown'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'The wrong investors can lead to meltdown'

Thousands of companies get off the ground with the help of outside investors - so-called venture capitalists. Yet the process of raising money from them can be nerve-racking.

"The right investors can really help accelerate the business but the wrong ones can create massive hardship and even a meltdown," says Nikolay Piriankov, the founder of specialist jewellery firm Taylor & Hart.

Video journalist: Jeremy Howell

See more at CEO Secrets.

  • 10 Dec 2018
Go to next video: 'Excellence isn't an act, it's a habit'