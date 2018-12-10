Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'The wrong investors can lead to meltdown'
Thousands of companies get off the ground with the help of outside investors - so-called venture capitalists. Yet the process of raising money from them can be nerve-racking.
"The right investors can really help accelerate the business but the wrong ones can create massive hardship and even a meltdown," says Nikolay Piriankov, the founder of specialist jewellery firm Taylor & Hart.
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
See more at CEO Secrets.
-
10 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window