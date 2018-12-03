'I've been made redundant five times'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
John Brailsford says being made redundant is not the end of the world
John Brailsford has been made redundant five times, but says losing a job is not the end of the world.
-
03 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/business-46421387/john-brailsford-says-being-made-redundant-is-not-the-end-of-the-worldRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window