'Excellence isn't an act, it's a habit'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Excellence isn't an act, it's a habit'

"You need to programme your mind for success every morning," says Louise Broni-Mensah, the founder of Shoobs, a ticketing website for "Urban" music events, which includes music genres such as RnB and hip hop. She says one secret of success is to develop habits that "serve you and help set up your day".

See more at CEO Secrets.

Video journalists: Rob Miller & Ameer Khan

  • 03 Dec 2018
Go to next video: 'I learnt more as a barmaid than at university'