The VR game showing how fast 5G could be
Ericsson's VR game that shows how fast 5G could be

Telecoms company Ericsson is testing a number of 5G prototypes, from VR games to robotic lawnmowers.

But the company admits that there's some way to go before the tech is small enough and cheap enough to be added to consumer gadgets.

Video journalist: Cody Godwin

  • 29 Nov 2018
