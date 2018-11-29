The VR game showing how fast 5G could be

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ericsson's VR game that shows how fast 5G could be
Telecoms company Ericsson is testing a number of 5G prototypes, from VR games to robotic lawnmowers.
But the company admits that there's some way to go before the tech is small enough and cheap enough to be added to consumer gadgets.
Video journalist: Cody Godwin
Click here for more stories, features and videos about 5G in our Connected World series
-
29 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window