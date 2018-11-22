Simon Jack and DJ Sideman talk housing: 'I need a crib'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Simon Jack and DJ Sideman talk housing: 'I need a crib'

Radio 1 Xtra DJ Sideman talks about the choices faced by young people as they contemplate buying a home. The BBC's business editor Simon Jack attempts to offer some advice.

Video journalist: Ameer Khan

  • 22 Nov 2018
Go to next video: 'We need more followers on Economic Insta'