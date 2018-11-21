Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
NY Stock Exchange President: 'A man wouldn't get that question'
Stacey Cunningham, the president of the New York Stock Exchange, says "society needs to change [its] expectations around what women should be doing and what men should be doing".
BBC 100 Women names 100 influential and inspirational women around the world every year and shares their stories. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and use #100Women
-
21 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/business-46278758/ny-stock-exchange-president-a-man-wouldn-t-get-that-questionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window