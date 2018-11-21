NYSE president: Number of female CEOs 'dreadfully low'
Video

NY Stock Exchange President: 'A man wouldn't get that question'

Stacey Cunningham, the president of the New York Stock Exchange, says "society needs to change [its] expectations around what women should be doing and what men should be doing".

