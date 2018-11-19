'You'll fail a lot, but failure is hollow'
You'll fail a lot but you'll learn as an entrepreneur from your failures, says Mohamed Al Awadhi.

Mohamed and his brother Peyman are serial entrepreneurs, with experience ranging from restaurants to video production – and they know a thing or two about launching a business in Dubai.

