Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'You'll fail a lot, but failure is hollow'
You'll fail a lot but you'll learn as an entrepreneur from your failures, says Mohamed Al Awadhi.
Mohamed and his brother Peyman are serial entrepreneurs, with experience ranging from restaurants to video production – and they know a thing or two about launching a business in Dubai.
Filmed and edited by Paul Blake
See more at CEO Secrets
-
19 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window