'Embarrassment' of going shopping in a wheelchair
Purple Tuesday: 'Embarrassment' of going shopping in a wheelchair

Purple Tuesday is a day when UK retailers are encouraged to think more about the needs of their disabled customers in order to grab a share of the £249bn spending power of disabled people.

Twenty-one-year-old Holly Greader from Cardiff tells the BBC what going shopping is like for her as a wheelchair user.

  • 13 Nov 2018
