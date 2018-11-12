Media player
Tech boss: 'Get trust right and you will succeed'
Ben Brabyn runs a technology incubator called Level39, where start-up companies come up with new computer programs for business. His job is to connect the start-ups with clients. However, rather than trying to match them directly, he says it's better to make Level39 a place where buyers and sellers can get to know and trust each other.
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
12 Nov 2018
