Price cap 'will be good deal'
Price cap will be good deal for customers, says Ofgem boss

Dermot Nolan, chief executive of energy regulator Ofgem, tells BBC Breakfast reporter Colletta Smith why the price cap, which will start in January, will be a "good deal" for customers.

Mr Nolan added that despite the cap, customers should still consider switching suppliers regularly, with more than five million people doing so last year.

  • 06 Nov 2018