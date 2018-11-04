Can wildlife art classes reconnect us with nature?
Wildlife models: The art class with a difference

As the world’s population becomes more urbanised, how can we reconnect with nature?

Children's book illustrator Jennie Webber is the entrepreneur behind Wildlife Drawing - life drawing classes with a twist.

From wolf dogs to goats, chameleons to hawks; here's a chance to meet and draw them all.

Video Journalist: Hannah Gelbart. Produced by Dhruti Shah

  • 04 Nov 2018
