Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Wildlife models: The art class with a difference
As the world’s population becomes more urbanised, how can we reconnect with nature?
Children's book illustrator Jennie Webber is the entrepreneur behind Wildlife Drawing - life drawing classes with a twist.
From wolf dogs to goats, chameleons to hawks; here's a chance to meet and draw them all.
Video Journalist: Hannah Gelbart. Produced by Dhruti Shah
-
04 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window