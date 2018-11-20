Media player
Transgender women in India: 'This is how we survive'
Transgender people in India were granted legal status in 2014 but many face discrimination and struggle to find work.
According to activist Dr Santosh Kumar from the transgender rights group Rista, there are an estimated five million transgender people in India, commonly known as hijra - a definition that also includes transsexuals, cross-dressers, eunuchs and transvestites.
While some businesses are becoming more inclusive, activists feel more needs to be done.
20 Nov 2018
