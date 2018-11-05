Frances Bishop: 'I learnt more as a barmaid than at university'
Former Apprentice contestant Frances Bishop doesn’t think higher education is for everyone.
In fact, she says dropping out of uni and working behind a bar helped her build the Pud Store, a successful designer childrenswear boutique.
She's had to think creatively – she can't sell clothes via a website because brands don't want discounted stock to be openly available, so she came up with an innovative way to do business.
Despite the UK High Street being in crisis, her company keeps on growing.
See more at CEO Secrets.
Video journalist: Hannah Gelbart
-
05 Nov 2018