Topshop customers 'may switch loyalty'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Retail analyst Claire Bailey says Topshop customers 'may switch loyalty'

Retail analyst Claire Bailey says claims about Topshop owner Sir Philip Green could hurt sales if customers think the retailer is "not on their moral platform".

  • 26 Oct 2018
Go to next video: 'Sometimes you take tough decisions'