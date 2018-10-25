Lord Hain name Sir Philip Green over harassment claims
Sir Philip Green named in Lords over harassment claims

Sir Philip Green has been named by Lord Hain as the businessman behind an injunction against the Telegraph.

Speaking under parliamentary privilege in the House of Lords, Lord Hain said it was in the public interest to reveal his name.

The BBC has not been able to verify the allegations contained in the Telegraph's report.

Sir Philip has been contacted by the BBC for comment, but did not immediately respond.

