Nile Rodgers: 'My music makes people feel good'
Nile Rodgers sprang to fame in the 1970s with his band Chic, with hits like Le Freak. Since then, he has become one of the world's most respected record producers, having made albums with David Bowie, Madonna and Daft Punk.
He was recently appointed chief creative advisor at the historic Abbey Road studios. The key to his success, he explains, is that the music he produces makes people feel good.
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
See more at CEO Secrets.
29 Oct 2018
