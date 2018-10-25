Debenhams boss: We want to have fewer but better stores
Customers are shopping less in stores and more online, Debenhams boss Sergio Bucher tells the BBC's Emma Simpson. As a result, the department store chain says its aim is to have fewer but better stores, improve the "shopping experience" and expand its online business.

