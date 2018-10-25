BBC editors on what to expect in the Budget

Media player
Video
Budget 2018: BBC editors on what to expect
The prime minister has promised an end to austerity, but can the chancellor, Philip Hammond, make good on her words in the Budget?
The BBC's economics editor Kamal Ahmed, business editor Simon Jack, and political editor Laura Kuenssberg explain why he cannot simply turn on the spending taps.
25 Oct 2018
Share
