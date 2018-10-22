Video

Mark and Lisa Elkins are being forced to sell the house they've lived in for 15 years. They took out a mortgage with Northern Rock back in 2003.

When an American private equity firm, Cerberus, took over former Northern Rock mortgages in a £13bn deal in 2016, it told the UK government it was planning to offer homeowners better mortgage deals.

But the company hasn't provided any new mortgages and 65,000 homeowners are still trapped on high interest rates. Cerberus denies the allegation.

This is Mark and Lisa's story.

Watch BBC Panorama: Trapped by My Mortgage, Monday 22 October 20:30.