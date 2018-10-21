Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Business moves no-deal planning up a gear
Employers group The CBI is warning that businesses are losing patience over the lack of progress in Brexit talks, and are pausing or cancelling investment in the UK.
"I'm hearing from members every day, businesses of all sizes, about how urgent this is. Day by day investment is going elsewhere, it's being paused or cancelled," said Nicole Sykes, the CBI's head of EU negotiations.
-
21 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window